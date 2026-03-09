Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 9, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Iran-Israel-US war: Attacks escalate as Iran declares slain Ayatollah Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as Supreme Leader, Donald Trump says, “I’m not happy”.
- Stocks plunge as crude prices skyrocket across the world, Sensex down by 1,352 points, Govt says, no plan to hike fuel prices for now.
- Battle over Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee continues dharna, accuses Chief Election Commissioner of threatening Bengal bureaucrats.
