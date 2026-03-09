Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 9, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 9, 2026

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's late supreme leader, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV announced early on Monday, as the war that began a little over a week ago with his father's killing took a dramatic turn.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Iran-Israel-US war: Attacks escalate as Iran declares slain Ayatollah Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as Supreme Leader, Donald Trump says, “I’m not happy”. 
  • Stocks plunge as crude prices skyrocket across the world, Sensex down by 1,352 points, Govt says, no plan to hike fuel prices for now. 
  • Battle over Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee continues dharna, accuses Chief Election Commissioner of threatening Bengal bureaucrats. 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aap Ki Adalat Rajat Sharma Iran Israel United States War
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\