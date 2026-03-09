Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 9, 2026

New Delhi:

Iran-Israel-US war: Attacks escalate as Iran declares slain Ayatollah Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as Supreme Leader, Donald Trump says, “I’m not happy”.

Stocks plunge as crude prices skyrocket across the world, Sensex down by 1,352 points, Govt says, no plan to hike fuel prices for now.

Battle over Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee continues dharna, accuses Chief Election Commissioner of threatening Bengal bureaucrats.

