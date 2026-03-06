Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 6, 2026

Last year, Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on India over its purchase of cheap Russian oil. However, it was removed after a trade deal between India and the US.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • US Treasury Dept allows 30-day “temporary” waiver to India for importing Russian oil as war escalates in the Gulf; Israel bombards Beirut, Tehran.
  • Centre directs oil refiners to raise LPG output on priority basis; Congress, other Opposition parties criticise govt for “ceding diplomatic space”; Kharge says, India’s “strategic autonomy and sovereignty under dire threat.” 
  • Iran launches next-generation ballistic missiles equipped with cluster bombs on Tel Aviv and other Israeli and US bases.

