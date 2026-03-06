Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 6, 2026

New Delhi:

US Treasury Dept allows 30-day “temporary” waiver to India for importing Russian oil as war escalates in the Gulf; Israel bombards Beirut, Tehran.

Centre directs oil refiners to raise LPG output on priority basis; Congress, other Opposition parties criticise govt for “ceding diplomatic space”; Kharge says, India’s “strategic autonomy and sovereignty under dire threat.”

Iran launches next-generation ballistic missiles equipped with cluster bombs on Tel Aviv and other Israeli and US bases.

