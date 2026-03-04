Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 4, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 4, 2026

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

The US and Israel carried out large, coordinated air and missile attacks on targets inside Iran, hitting military bases and sites linked to senior leadership across the country. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the strikes.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

 Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Hectic activity in Patna, Bihar's longest serving CM @NitishKumar may quit, son Nishant Kumar may become Deputy CM, All JD(U) MLAs summoned to Patna, But who will become Bihar CM? 
  • War updates: Iranian Navy attacks 10 oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz, Iran says, will allow safe passage to only Chinese oil tankers, Iran fires missiles, drones at Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia.
  • Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei to take over as Iran's Supreme Leader:  media reports, Ayatollah will be buried in Mashhad, Israel vows to target anybody chosen as successor.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aap Ki Adalat Rajat Sharma United States Iran Israel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\