Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 4, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Hectic activity in Patna, Bihar's longest serving CM @NitishKumar may quit, son Nishant Kumar may become Deputy CM, All JD(U) MLAs summoned to Patna, But who will become Bihar CM?
- War updates: Iranian Navy attacks 10 oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz, Iran says, will allow safe passage to only Chinese oil tankers, Iran fires missiles, drones at Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia.
- Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei to take over as Iran's Supreme Leader: media reports, Ayatollah will be buried in Mashhad, Israel vows to target anybody chosen as successor.
