Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 31, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 31, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested affected nations, including the United Kingdom, should either purchase fuel from the United States or take independent action to secure access to the Strait of Hormuz.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • War intensifies as Trump bluntly tells allies, "go get your own oil from Hormuz"; War Secretary Peter Hegseth says, "next few days in Iran war will be decisive"
  • Iran wants security guarantees from China, Russia and US for halting war; Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar summoned to Beijing for consultations; Saudi Crown Prince, Jordan King, Qatar Emir hold urgent meeting in Jeddah to discuss prospects of stopping war. 
  • Clashes, stoning, slogans between BJP, TMC workers outside Chief Electoral Officer's office in Kolkata; BJP alleges police supporting TMC workers; Trinamool Congress alleges BJP supporters submitting Form 6 in bulk for inclusion of outsiders as new voters.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Middle East Unrest Israel Iran War Missile Attacks Ceasefire Deal Donald Trump Fuel Crisis Strait Of Hormuz West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Tmc Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\