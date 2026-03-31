Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 31, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- War intensifies as Trump bluntly tells allies, "go get your own oil from Hormuz"; War Secretary Peter Hegseth says, "next few days in Iran war will be decisive"
- Iran wants security guarantees from China, Russia and US for halting war; Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar summoned to Beijing for consultations; Saudi Crown Prince, Jordan King, Qatar Emir hold urgent meeting in Jeddah to discuss prospects of stopping war.
- Clashes, stoning, slogans between BJP, TMC workers outside Chief Electoral Officer's office in Kolkata; BJP alleges police supporting TMC workers; Trinamool Congress alleges BJP supporters submitting Form 6 in bulk for inclusion of outsiders as new voters.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.