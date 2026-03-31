Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 31, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

War intensifies as Trump bluntly tells allies, "go get your own oil from Hormuz"; War Secretary Peter Hegseth says, "next few days in Iran war will be decisive"

Iran wants security guarantees from China, Russia and US for halting war; Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar summoned to Beijing for consultations; Saudi Crown Prince, Jordan King, Qatar Emir hold urgent meeting in Jeddah to discuss prospects of stopping war.

Clashes, stoning, slogans between BJP, TMC workers outside Chief Electoral Officer's office in Kolkata; BJP alleges police supporting TMC workers; Trinamool Congress alleges BJP supporters submitting Form 6 in bulk for inclusion of outsiders as new voters.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.