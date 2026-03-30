Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 30, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on the following:
- Sensex plunges by 1635 points, crude price touches $116 after Trump threatens to "completely obliterate" Iran's infrastructure if Strait of Hormuz not reopened soon.
- Gulf war escalates: Iran attacked UAE, Saudi, Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel's Haifa refinery and Rafael advanced defence factory; US, Israeli planes bombed Tehran and four other cities in Iran.
- BJP delegation led by central ministers complain to EC, Trinamool Congress intimidating voters in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram; Mamata Banerjee tells voters, BJP will ban fish, mutton if it comes to power.
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath', was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.