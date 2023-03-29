Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 28, 2023 | WATCH

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: PM Modi lashes out at opposition, chalks out BJP’s plan for 2024
- Exclusive: Karnataka govt scraps 4 pc quota for Muslims, why Congress opposed move?
- Exclusive: Mafia don Atiq Ahmed gets life term jail from court, its implications for UP
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.