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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 27, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 27, 2026

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with chief ministers of all states amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, triggered by the US-Israel and Iran war.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on the following:

  • PM Modi appeals to CMs to help in stopping rumours about lockdown and oil/ LPG supplies, as queues continue at petrol pumps in various states, Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman rejects possibility of lockdown; Centre raises commercial LPG supplies to 70 per cent capacity.
  • Iran, Israel continue with missile, air strikes as Trump announces 10-day pause on strikes against Iran's energy targets, deadline shifted till April 6.
  • Ramnavami celebrated at Ayodhya Ram temple with grand 'surya tilak' of idol, watched by PM Modi on live video.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath', was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
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