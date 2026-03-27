Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 27, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on the following:

PM Modi appeals to CMs to help in stopping rumours about lockdown and oil/ LPG supplies, as queues continue at petrol pumps in various states, Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman rejects possibility of lockdown; Centre raises commercial LPG supplies to 70 per cent capacity.

Iran, Israel continue with missile, air strikes as Trump announces 10-day pause on strikes against Iran's energy targets, deadline shifted till April 6.

Ramnavami celebrated at Ayodhya Ram temple with grand 'surya tilak' of idol, watched by PM Modi on live video.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath', was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.