Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 2, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2023 0:29 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: How ‘Modi magic’ worked in Tripura, Nagaland elections? Why Congress, TMC lost?
  • Exclusive: Why Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had no impact on North-east polls?
  • Exclusive: Opposition parties welcome SC verdict on appointment of CEC, Election Commissioners
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Watch full episode here:

