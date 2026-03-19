Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 19, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

World crude price crosses $112 a barrel after Iran attacks oil, gas plants in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE; mayhem at BSE and NSE as Sensex falls by 2,497 points.

BJP releases lists of candidates for Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala. Bengali actors Rupa Ganguly, Hiran Chatterjee, Sharbori Mukherjee, Papiya Adhikari feature in Bengal list.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari launches campaign in Mamata's Bhawanipur constituency in Kolkara on Hindu New Year Day.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.