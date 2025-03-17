Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 17, 2025 Catch the latest episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma (March 17, 2025) featuring top news: Waqf Amendment Bill protests, threats of 'Kar Seva' at Aurangzeb's tomb, and the Bihar liquor mafia killing police officers.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Muslim Personal Law Board joins hands with Congress, SP, TMC, Muslim League, Left Front, AIMIM parties on Waqf Amendment Bill issue, holds protest in Delhi, gives call to "boycott" parties supporting bill

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal threaten Babri Masjid-like 'Kar Seva' action, if Aurangzeb's tomb is not razed in Khuldabad, Maharashtra

Killing of two police officers by suspected liquor mafia rocks Bihar assembly, RJD MLAs protest

