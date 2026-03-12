Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 12, 2026

Advertisement
The conflict that began at the end of February 2026 after Joint US‑Israeli strikes on Iran has escalated into a broader war.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Iran allows Indian tankers through Strait of Hormuz; first oil vessel reaches Mumbai, Watch #AajKiBaat with @RajatSharmaLive Tonight at 9 on India TV @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi 
  • No LPG and fuel shortage, says Petroleum Minister in LS; long queues for LPG cylinders in UP, Bihar, MP, other states, many hotels switching over to coal ovens, Watch #AajKiBaat with @RajatSharmaLive Tonight at 9.12 on India TV @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi 
  • Speaker cut shorts Rahul Gandhi's speech in LS when he raised Epstein file issue while speaking on LPG crisis, Rahul says, PM asking people not to panic, but he is himself panicking, Watch #AajKiBaat with @RajatSharmaLive Tonight at 9.26 on India TV @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

