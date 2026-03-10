Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 10, 2026

New Delhi:

Centre issues orders to regulate CNG, LPG and LNG supplies; 20-30 pc cut in supply of natural gas to manufacturing and industrial sectors, priority to be given to household cooking gas and transport sectors.

Talks on with Russia, Australia, Nigeria to boost LPG imports, India trying to start LNG imports from US, Malaysia, Australia.

Trinamool Congress to bring motion of impeachment against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SC orders setting up of appellate tribunals of ex-High Court judges to hear appeals against exclusions in Bengal SIR.

