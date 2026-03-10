Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 10, 2026

Amid reports of LPG shortage, government sources on Tuesday said sufficient stock is available and production has been increased by 10 per cent. Sources also said that India is sourcing supplies from approximately 40 countries.

  • Centre issues orders to regulate CNG, LPG and LNG supplies; 20-30 pc cut in supply of natural gas to manufacturing and industrial sectors, priority to be given to household cooking gas and transport sectors.
  • Talks on with Russia, Australia, Nigeria to boost LPG imports, India trying to start LNG imports from US, Malaysia, Australia.
  • Trinamool Congress to bring motion of impeachment against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SC orders setting up of appellate tribunals of ex-High Court judges to hear appeals against exclusions in Bengal SIR. 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

 

