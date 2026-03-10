Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 10, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Centre issues orders to regulate CNG, LPG and LNG supplies; 20-30 pc cut in supply of natural gas to manufacturing and industrial sectors, priority to be given to household cooking gas and transport sectors.
- Talks on with Russia, Australia, Nigeria to boost LPG imports, India trying to start LNG imports from US, Malaysia, Australia.
- Trinamool Congress to bring motion of impeachment against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SC orders setting up of appellate tribunals of ex-High Court judges to hear appeals against exclusions in Bengal SIR.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.