Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 20, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Nationwide outrage, PM Narendra Modi vows to take action against culprits who paraded 2 women naked in Manipur on May 4
-
Manipur CM N Biren Singh's claim that he knew about incident yesterday, is a white lie
-
Uproar in Parliament over Manipur incident, Congress workers staged protest in Delhi
