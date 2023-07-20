Thursday, July 20, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 20, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Updated on: July 20, 2023 20:58 IST
aaj ki baat, aaj ki baat rajat sharma, july 20, manipur viral video parade, manipur news, manipur vi
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 20, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • Nationwide outrage, PM Narendra Modi vows to take action against culprits who paraded 2 women naked in Manipur on May 4

  • Manipur CM N Biren Singh's claim that he knew about incident yesterday, is a white lie

  • Uproar in Parliament over Manipur incident, Congress workers staged protest in Delhi

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

