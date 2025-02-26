Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 26, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Unprecedented: Maha Kumbh ends, 66 crore people took holy dip in 45 days, UP becomes hottest pilgrim tourist hub of India
-
President Droupadi Murmu blesses 251 newly wed couples from poor families in Madhya Pradesh, mass marriage arranged by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri, new couples gifted clothes, jewellery, utensils, furniture
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expands Cabinet, 7 new BJP faces inducted ahead of year-end Assembly elections
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.