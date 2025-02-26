Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 26, 2025 As the majestic event ends on February 26, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said in 45 days, 66 crore 21 lakh devotees took holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

Unprecedented: Maha Kumbh ends, 66 crore people took holy dip in 45 days, UP becomes hottest pilgrim tourist hub of India

President Droupadi Murmu blesses 251 newly wed couples from poor families in Madhya Pradesh, mass marriage arranged by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri, new couples gifted clothes, jewellery, utensils, furniture

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expands Cabinet, 7 new BJP faces inducted ahead of year-end Assembly elections

