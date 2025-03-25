Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 25, 2025 A three-member committee constituted by the Supreme Court visited Justice Yashwant Varma's official residence in connection with the cash row. Justice Varma was transferred to his parent Allahabad High Court earlier, which led to the state's bar body going on an indefinite strike.

Supreme Court's probe panel goes to Justice Varma's residence, probe begins into cash pile recovery, panel will speak to police and fire chiefs

PM Modi's mega outreach, 'Saugaat-e-Modi' (gift hamper) on eve of Eid for 32 lakh poor Muslims to be distributed through 32,000 mosques, gift hamper comprises sewaiyan, dates, dry fruits, sugar, besan, ghee, clothes

Delhi BJP MLA Ravindra Negi demands closure of all meat shops during Navratra, AAP MLA Zubair Ahmed demands closure of liquor shops too

