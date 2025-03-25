Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 25, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
Supreme Court's probe panel goes to Justice Varma's residence, probe begins into cash pile recovery, panel will speak to police and fire chiefs
-
PM Modi's mega outreach, 'Saugaat-e-Modi' (gift hamper) on eve of Eid for 32 lakh poor Muslims to be distributed through 32,000 mosques, gift hamper comprises sewaiyan, dates, dry fruits, sugar, besan, ghee, clothes
-
Delhi BJP MLA Ravindra Negi demands closure of all meat shops during Navratra, AAP MLA Zubair Ahmed demands closure of liquor shops too
