Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 24, 2025 Cash recovery row: The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday decided to repatriate Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma back to his parent Allahabad High Court.

SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Varma to Allahabad, HC Bar Association threatens to go on strike, demands abolition of Collegium system

BMC demolishes comedian Kunal Kamra's studio after his "gaddar" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, 12 Shiv Sainiks detained for vandalising studio on Sunday, Uproar in state assembly

Nagpur municipal corporation uses bulldozers to demolish double storeyed home of main riot accused Faheem Khan

