Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 17, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- US President Donald Trump abruptly leaves G7 summit in Canada, saying the US will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, Is the US preparing to attack Iran?
- Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in the US on a 5-day visit, protesters shout "Shame on You, Mass Murderer, Dictator".
- Air India cancels 6 international flights in a day, Boeing Dreamliners undergo safety checks.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.