Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 17, 2025 US President Donald Trump abruptly left the Group of Seven summit on Monday as he departed a day early as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified. He also declared that Tehran should be evacuated "immediately."

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

US President Donald Trump abruptly leaves G7 summit in Canada, saying the US will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, Is the US preparing to attack Iran?

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in the US on a 5-day visit, protesters shout "Shame on You, Mass Murderer, Dictator".

Air India cancels 6 international flights in a day, Boeing Dreamliners undergo safety checks.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.