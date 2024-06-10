Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 10, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

PM Modi holds first meeting with all ministers, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari retain key portfolios

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made Agriculture, Rural Development minister, JP Nadda gets Health, Chemical & Fertilizers, Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gets Housing, Urban Affairs, Power, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjunra Meghwal retain portfolios

PM Modi releases 17th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers, Cabinet approves assistance for building 3 crore rural/urban houses under PM Awas Yojana

