Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 10, 2024

In today's episode:
- PM Modi holds first meeting with all ministers, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari retain key portfolios
- Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made Agriculture, Rural Development minister, JP Nadda gets Health, Chemical & Fertilizers, Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gets Housing, Urban Affairs, Power, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjunra Meghwal retain portfolios
- PM Modi releases 17th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers, Cabinet approves assistance for building 3 crore rural/urban houses under PM Awas Yojana
