Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 31, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Communal tension in Nuh, Sohna of Haryana after clashes during VHP yatra

'On Gyanvapi mosque issue, Muslim side must come forward to correct historic wrong, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

RPF jawan shot dead four persons inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express near Mira Road station

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News