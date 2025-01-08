Wednesday, January 08, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2024

High drama outside Delhi CM bungalow as police stops AAP leaders from entering, BJP says, how many bungalows does Atishi want? Labels her as 'bangla devi'

Published : Jan 08, 2025 21:43 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 22:01 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

In today's episode:

  • High drama outside Delhi CM bungalow as police stops AAP leaders from entering, BJP says, how many bungalows does Atishi want? Labels her as 'bangla devi'
  • After promising Rs 18,000 monthly salary for Delhi priests, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal launches Sanatan Seva Samiti, BJP describes AAP as "electoral Hindu"
  • RJD leader  Tejashwi Yadav says INDIA alliance was formed only for Lok Sabha polls, rules out alliance with Nitish Kumar , Congress isolated in Delhi, as Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav lend support to AAP

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

