Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- High drama outside Delhi CM bungalow as police stops AAP leaders from entering, BJP says, how many bungalows does Atishi want? Labels her as 'bangla devi'
- After promising Rs 18,000 monthly salary for Delhi priests, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal launches Sanatan Seva Samiti, BJP describes AAP as "electoral Hindu"
- RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says INDIA alliance was formed only for Lok Sabha polls, rules out alliance with Nitish Kumar , Congress isolated in Delhi, as Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav lend support to AAP
