Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

High drama outside Delhi CM bungalow as police stops AAP leaders from entering, BJP says, how many bungalows does Atishi want? Labels her as 'bangla devi'

After promising Rs 18,000 monthly salary for Delhi priests, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal launches Sanatan Seva Samiti, BJP describes AAP as "electoral Hindu"

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says INDIA alliance was formed only for Lok Sabha polls, rules out alliance with Nitish Kumar , Congress isolated in Delhi, as Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav lend support to AAP

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.