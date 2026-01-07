Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 7, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- In midnight operation, encroachments demolished near Delhi mosque following court orders; rumours spread on social media about mosque demolition; How Delhi police foiled plot to foment riots.
- BJP asks its leaders to conduct door-to-door checks after several names were removed from voter list SIR in UP SIR; Samajwadi Party leaders keeping check on inclusion of new voters.
- Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena shocked as Congress, Ajit Pawar’s councillors elected BJP candidate as Ambernath civic body chief; Congress suspends all its 12 councillors.
