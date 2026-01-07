Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 7, 2026

Five people, including a minor, were taken into custody, while 10–15 others were detained for questioning after over 100 protesters allegedly hurled stones at police personnel and MCD officials during a late-night drive between Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • In midnight operation, encroachments demolished near Delhi mosque following court orders; rumours spread on social media about mosque demolition; How Delhi police foiled plot to foment riots.
  • BJP asks its leaders to conduct door-to-door checks after several names were removed from voter list SIR in UP SIR; Samajwadi Party leaders keeping check on inclusion of new voters.
  • Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena shocked as Congress, Ajit Pawar’s councillors elected BJP candidate as Ambernath civic body chief; Congress suspends all its 12 councillors.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Top News

