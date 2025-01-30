Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki baat with Rajat Sharma

Entire Maha Kumbh area declared 'no-vehicle zone', all VIP passes cancelled, arrangements being made to bring pilgrims stuck on highways

Top guns of BJP, AAP, Congress busy with rallies in Delhi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi lash out at Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, Akhilesh Yadav campaigns for AAP

EC asks Arvind Kejriwal to submit evidence about 'Haryana poisoning Yamuna' by 11 am tomorrow, EC team reaches Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 's official residence in Delhi after getting complaint about cash distribution

