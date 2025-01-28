Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 28, 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

More than 5 crore people reach Prayagraj for tomorrow's Mauni Amavasya Snan at MahaKumbh , trains, buses full, total number may reach 12 crore tomorrow, Lakhs reach Ayodhya, Varanasi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath lash out at Arvind Kejriwal in election rallies

BJP asks EC to ban Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning on charges of "fear-mongering" about Delhi water being poisoned, Delhi CM Atishi , Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meet EC, lodge complaint about "high level of ammonia" in water released from Haryana

