Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 23, 2024

UP CM Yogi Adityanath challenges Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in Delhi’s Yamuna river with his ministers, Yogi alleges, AAP govt giving shelter to Rohingyas in Delhi

Kejriwal hits back at UP CM Yogi, says, “People in UP facing long power cuts and costly power bills, Yogi should improve schools in UP”

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane raises doubts about ‘quick recovery’ of actor Saif Ali Khan, asks “whether he was acting”? BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, “while one should not say such things about anybody’s health, but Saif’s quick recovery was surprising”

