Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 21, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Day 1: Donald Trump orders deportation of all illegal foreigners, sends army to Mexican border, ends US birthright citizenship, US exits WHO and Paris Climate Accord

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital, Mumbai Police takes accused to Saif's home to recreate crime scene

BJP slams AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for saying 'Sita was abducted by Ravana who came as a golden deer'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.