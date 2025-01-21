Tuesday, January 21, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 21, 2024

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital, Mumbai Police takes accused to Saif's home to recreate crime scene

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 21, 2025 22:26 IST, Updated : Jan 21, 2025 22:26 IST
India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Day 1: Donald Trump orders deportation of all illegal foreigners, sends army to Mexican border, ends US birthright citizenship, US exits WHO and Paris Climate Accord
  • Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital, Mumbai Police takes accused to Saif's home to recreate crime scene
  • BJP slams AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for saying 'Sita was abducted by Ravana who came as a golden deer'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

