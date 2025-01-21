Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 21, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Day 1: Donald Trump orders deportation of all illegal foreigners, sends army to Mexican border, ends US birthright citizenship, US exits WHO and Paris Climate Accord
- Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital, Mumbai Police takes accused to Saif's home to recreate crime scene
- BJP slams AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for saying 'Sita was abducted by Ravana who came as a golden deer'
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.