Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 20, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Stage set for Donald Trump to take oath as US President for the second time, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar carries a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Trump

Kolkata sessions court gives life imprisonment to Sanjay Roy in RG Kar hospital doctor's rape-murder case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demands death penalty

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at poll rally, reads out list of "abuses" hurled at him by BJP leaders

