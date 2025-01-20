Monday, January 20, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 20, 2024

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in as the 47th US President on Monday.

 Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Stage set for Donald Trump to take oath as US President for the second time, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar carries a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Trump

  • Kolkata sessions court gives life imprisonment to Sanjay Roy in RG Kar hospital doctor's rape-murder case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demands death penalty

  • AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at poll rally, reads out list of "abuses" hurled at him by BJP leaders 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

