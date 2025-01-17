Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 17, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Saif Ali Khan's attacker still at large, detained suspect released by Mumbai Police, Lilavati Hospital doc says, 'Saif walked in like a lion.

Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment, wife Bushra Bibi gets 7 years' jail on corruption charges, Imran says, 'I will never make any deal, nor seek any relief'.

BJP promises Rs 2,500 p.m. for women and senior citizens, Rs 21,000 for pregnant mothers, Rs 500 subsidy per LPG cylinder, free cylinder on Holi, Diwali.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.