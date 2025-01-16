Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 16, 2024

Saif Ali Khan out of danger, police release first pic of attacker, questions remain about attacker's motive, mode of entry and exit

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 19:54 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 19:54 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
 
In today's episode:
  • Saif Ali Khan out of danger, police release first pic of attacker, questions remain about attacker's motive, mode of entry and exit
  • How attack on Saif Ali Khan sparked political storm, Shiv Sena(UBT), @MamataOfficial , @ArvindKejriwal slam Maharashtra's BJP govt.
  • Why US-based short seller Hindenburg Research company, that targeted Gautam Adani, shut shop?
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
