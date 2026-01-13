Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 13, 2026 Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including BMC, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Roadshows, rallies on last day of campaigning in Maharashtra civic body elections; CM Devendra Fadnavis rides motorbike in Nagpur, Uddhav Thackeray goes door-to-door to seek votes; Akbaruddin Owaisi, Nitesh Rane, Raj Thackeray make vituperous remarks.

Clashes between BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) supporters in Ambernath and Kalyan-Dombivali.

More than 1,000 killed in Iran protests, death toll may rise; Iran’s Foreign Minister alleges, “foreign agents” firing on protesters; Trump weighing options, Hectic military activity at US base in Qatar.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.