  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 13, 2026

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including BMC, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Roadshows, rallies on last day of campaigning in Maharashtra civic body elections; CM Devendra Fadnavis rides motorbike in Nagpur, Uddhav Thackeray goes door-to-door to seek votes; Akbaruddin Owaisi, Nitesh Rane, Raj Thackeray make vituperous remarks.
  • Clashes between BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) supporters in Ambernath and Kalyan-Dombivali.
  • More than 1,000 killed in Iran protests, death toll may rise; Iran’s Foreign Minister alleges, “foreign agents” firing on protesters; Trump weighing options, Hectic military activity at US base in Qatar.

