Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 9, 2026 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly taken a U-turn in their decision not to play against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. As per recent reports, after the recent meetings, Pakistan will be travelling to Colombo and will take on India in the ongoing tournament on February 15.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Pak Cricket Board's U-turn, wants to play match against India on Feb 15 in Colombo, final decision rests with the Pak govt

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asks Centre to probe Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's and his wife Elizabeth Colburn's Pakistan connections

Supreme Court extends SIR deadline in West Bengal till February 21, directs DGP to file personal affidavit on actions taken to stop violence against EC officers

