Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 9, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why PM Modi told opposition, ‘the more you throw mud, the better Lotus will bloom’

Exclusive: PM Modi asked, ‘why Gandhi family is shy about using Nehru surname’

Exclusive: Video of Sikh protesters attacking policemen with swords in Mohali, 40 injured

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

