  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 8, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 8, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2022 22:22 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 8, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Tension over Muslim girl students wearing ‘hijab’ spreads across Karnataka
  • Exclusive: How PM Modi lambasted Congress for second consecutive day in Parliament
  • Exclusive: What BJP and Samajwadi Party promised voters of UP in their poll manifestos

