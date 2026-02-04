Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 4, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- PM Modi cancels his planned speech in Lok Sabha after women MPs of Opposition surround treasury benches; Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow.
- Rahul Gandhi's "traitor friend" remark against MoS Ravneet Bittu outside Lok Sabha sparks huge controversy; Bittu replies with "desh ke dushman", BJP stages protest in Delhi.
- Mamata Banerjee becomes first sitting CM to argue her case against EC in Supreme Court, alleges poll body using SIR "to bulldoze people of Bengal", describes EC as 'whatsapp commission'; SC issues notices to Centre on Mamata's plea.
