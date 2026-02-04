Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 4, 2026 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha. He, however, couldn’t speak due to ruckus.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

PM Modi cancels his planned speech in Lok Sabha after women MPs of Opposition surround treasury benches; Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow.

Rahul Gandhi's "traitor friend" remark against MoS Ravneet Bittu outside Lok Sabha sparks huge controversy; Bittu replies with "desh ke dushman", BJP stages protest in Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee becomes first sitting CM to argue her case against EC in Supreme Court, alleges poll body using SIR "to bulldoze people of Bengal", describes EC as 'whatsapp commission'; SC issues notices to Centre on Mamata's plea.

