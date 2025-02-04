Tuesday, February 04, 2025
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 4, 2025

In a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said some people are openly speaking the language of urban naxals and asserted that those who "declare a war" against the Indian State can neither understand the Constitution nor about the country's unity.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Feb 04, 2025 20:54 IST, Updated : Feb 04, 2025 20:54 IST
In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal in Lok Sabha, takes a dig over jacuzzi in Sheesh Mahal, Rahul's 'photo-sessions in huts', repeatedly says, 'Hum Samvidhan Ko Jeetey Hain' 
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav over death toll in Maha Kumbh stampede, says, 'Opposition leaders have taken supari to spread rumours about death toll, for defaming Sanatan'
  • Delhi goes to polls tomorrow, Arvind Kejriwal complains to EC about large-scale intimidation of voters in slums by BJP in connivance with police, BJP says, Kejriwal is scared of losing election

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

