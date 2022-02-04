Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 4, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why Modi told UP voters, a minor mistake by them may erase the achievements of last 5 years

Exclusive: Why Modi cautioned UP voters, if mafia, gangsters return to power, they will start taking revenge

Exclusive: Why Owaisi refused Centre’s offer to provide ‘Z’ class security, and demanded bulletproof car

