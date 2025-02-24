Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 24, 2025 Pakistan is witnessing a wave of anger and disappointment following the national cricket team's humiliating defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy. Fans and former cricketers have expressed their frustration over the team’s poor performance.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Anger across Pakistan after humiliating defeat in ICC Champions Trophy, fans break TV sets, ex-cricketers criticise Babar Azam

Number of pilgrims in Maha Kumbh crossed 63 crore, film stars Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Maharashtra Dy. CM Eknath Shinde took holy dip​

Vijender Gupta elected Delhi Assembly Speaker, uproar after Atishi alleged removal of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits, BJP clarifies, portraits shifted to another place in CM's office

