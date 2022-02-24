Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 24, 2022

Exclusive: Russian army trying to take over 3 main cities of Ukraine, capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson ring case?

Exclusive: Russia attacks Ukraine at 203 places with missiles, bombs, tanks, artillery, helicopters, Sukhoi jets

Exclusive: Scenes of devastation across Ukraine, hospital, military warehouses, residential apartment bombed

