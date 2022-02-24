Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.   

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2022 23:26 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Russian army trying to take over 3 main cities of Ukraine, capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson ring case?
  • Exclusive: Russia attacks Ukraine at 203 places with missiles, bombs, tanks, artillery, helicopters, Sukhoi jets 
  • Exclusive: Scenes of devastation across Ukraine, hospital, military warehouses, residential apartment bombed

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

