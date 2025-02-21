Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 21, 2025 Uttar Pradesh police took action against people involved in selling explicit videos and images of women taking bath at the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025. Prayagraj police registered 13 FIRs in the case.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Centre blocks 17 websites, and social media platforms after videos of women taking holy bath at Mahakumbh went viral on social media. The UP Police registers 13 FIRs. Gujarat Police arrests 3 for trying to sell on darknet videos of women bathing at Maha Kumbh.

UP Police files chargesheet, names Dubai-based stolen car seller Shariq Satha as the mastermind behind Sambhal communal violence.

“Do not take me lightly, I can overturn the tonga”, warns Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde; At Marathi literary event in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares dais with Sharad Pawar and offers him a glass of water

