Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 20, 2026

Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • 15 Youth Congress workers stage shirtless protest inside exhibition hall  at AI Global Summit, shouted anti-Modi, anti-Trump slogans, 4 arrested

  • Supreme Court directs Calcutta HC to appoint former and sitting judges as judicial officers to handle 'logical discrepancies' during SIR process in West Bengal, says, unfortunate blamegame going on

  • Tension in Jabalpur, MP, after stone-throwing from a mosque over DJ loudspeaker dispute, Stoning on Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkot, Karnataka

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

