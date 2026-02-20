Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 20, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- 15 Youth Congress workers stage shirtless protest inside exhibition hall at AI Global Summit, shouted anti-Modi, anti-Trump slogans, 4 arrested
Supreme Court directs Calcutta HC to appoint former and sitting judges as judicial officers to handle 'logical discrepancies' during SIR process in West Bengal, says, unfortunate blamegame going on
Tension in Jabalpur, MP, after stone-throwing from a mosque over DJ loudspeaker dispute, Stoning on Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkot, Karnataka
