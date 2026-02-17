Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 17, 2026

New Delhi:

Tarique Rahman sworn in as Bangladesh Prime Minister along with cabinet members, LS Speaker Om Birla attendeded ceremony, Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizens Party boycott swearing-in after BNP refuses to change Constitution

Akhilesh Yadav alleges large-scale misuse of Form 7 to remove names of OBC, Muslim, Dalit voters in UP, threatens to approach SC, Mamata Banerjee describes EC as 'Tughlaqi Commission, Torture Commission'

Drama continues in Assam over Bhupen Borah's resignation, Says, Assam Congress has now become Assam Congress (Rakibul), Lashes out at Congress MP Rakibul Husain and APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi

