  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 17, 2026

BNP leader Tarique Rahman was on Tuesday sworn in as Bangladesh's new Prime Minister, marking a new beginning for the country after 18 months of political uncertainty and lawlessness witnessed under the rule of the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Tarique Rahman sworn in as Bangladesh Prime Minister along with cabinet members, LS Speaker Om Birla attendeded ceremony, Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizens Party boycott swearing-in after BNP refuses to change Constitution

  • Akhilesh Yadav alleges large-scale misuse of Form 7 to remove names of OBC, Muslim, Dalit voters in UP, threatens to approach SC, Mamata Banerjee describes EC as 'Tughlaqi Commission, Torture Commission'

  • Drama continues in Assam over Bhupen Borah's resignation, Says, Assam Congress has now become Assam Congress (Rakibul), Lashes out at Congress MP Rakibul Husain and APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

