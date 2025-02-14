Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 14, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Modi’s ‘Mission 500’: Trump agrees to double India-US trade to $500 billion, Joint statement calls on Pakistan to stop cross-border terror attacks, Trump leaves Bangladesh issue to Modi
Panic after RBI bans withdrawal of money from New India Co-operative Bank in Mumbai, RBI appoints former SBI official as administrator, supersedes board of directors
BJP alleges Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s UK-born wife Elizabeth Colebourn had ties with Pakistani ISI
