Friday, February 14, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 14, 2025

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump set a USD 500 billion bilateral trade target by 2030, emphasising India-US energy, defence, and economic cooperation.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 22:58 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 22:59 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Modi’s ‘Mission 500’: Trump agrees to double India-US trade to $500 billion, Joint statement calls on Pakistan to stop cross-border terror attacks, Trump leaves Bangladesh issue to Modi

  • Panic after RBI bans withdrawal of money from New India Co-operative Bank in Mumbai, RBI appoints former SBI official as administrator, supersedes board of directors

     

  • BJP alleges Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s UK-born wife Elizabeth Colebourn had ties with Pakistani ISI

