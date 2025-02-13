Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 13, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 13, 2025

A horrific ragging incident has rocked Kerala and the entire country due to its scale of brutality. The incident took place at Government Nursing College in Kottayam where first year students were subjected to physical and mental abuse.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Feb 13, 2025 21:33 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 21:33 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Chilling video of inhuman torture of freshers in Kerala’s Kottayam Govt Nursing College, five senior students suspended, 3 of them arrested

  • Uproar after JPC report on Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Parliament, Opposition alleges dissenting remarks deleted, Govt denies charge

     

  • Delhi court grants interim protection from arrest to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till February 24, asks him to join Delhi Police probe

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement