Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 10, 2026

Opposition parties has submitted a notice for moving a resolution to remove Om Birla from the office of Lok Sabha speaker. They alleged that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner in conducting the business of the House.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • 118 opposition MPs sign no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker, Trinamool Congress declines to sign, BJP releases video of 10 Congress women MPs surrounding PM's chair in LS, demands action against women MPs.
  • Former Army Chief MM Naravane reposts publisher Penguin Random House statement which says his book has not been published; Naravane writes, "This is the status of the book".
  • In Barabanki, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, Babri masjid will never be rebuilt till Qayamat (Day of Judgement), Expelled Trinamool leader Humayun Kabir to begin construction of Babri masjid in Murshidabad tomorrow.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

