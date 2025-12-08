Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 8, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- In a bold, pathbreaking step in Nanded, Maharashtra, a girl marries slain boyfriend’s body, 8 persons including girl’s father, bother arrested for murdering boyfriend.
-
Marathon debate in Parliament on 150 years of national song ‘Vande Mataram’, PM Modi blames Nehru for trying to appease Jinnah, Priyanka Gandhi questions ‘selective history’ by Modi.
-
IndiGo cancels 562 flights today from six metro airports, DGCA panel summons IndiGo chiefs.
