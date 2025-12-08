Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 8, 2025 A 20-year-old man was brutally killed in Maharashtra's Nanded district, but his 21-year-old girlfriend proved that 'love is immortal' after she married his corpse by applying vermillion (sindoor) on her forehead during his funeral.

New Delhi:

In a bold, pathbreaking step in Nanded, Maharashtra, a girl marries slain boyfriend’s body, 8 persons including girl’s father, bother arrested for murdering boyfriend.

Marathon debate in Parliament on 150 years of national song ‘Vande Mataram’, PM Modi blames Nehru for trying to appease Jinnah, Priyanka Gandhi questions ‘selective history’ by Modi.

IndiGo cancels 562 flights today from six metro airports, DGCA panel summons IndiGo chiefs.

