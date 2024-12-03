Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 3, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Maharashtra suspense ends, Eknath Shinde meets Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar to be sworn in as Deputy CMs
- Congress delegation meets Election Commission, EC agrees to examine data on addition, deletion of voters in Maharashtra
- Cracks in Opposition: Samajwadi, Trinamool MPs skip joint protest led by Congress in Parliament complex over Gautam Adani case
