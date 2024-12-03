Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 3, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 3, 2024

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, the frontrunner for the top post in the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, visited Eknath Shinde's official residence `Varsha' in Mumbai on Tuesday. With this meeting, it is said that the deadlock over power-share in the Mahayuti government is resolved.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Dec 03, 2024 20:34 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 20:44 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Maharashtra suspense ends, Eknath Shinde meets Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar to be sworn in as Deputy CMs
  • Congress delegation meets Election Commission, EC agrees to examine data on addition, deletion of voters in Maharashtra
  • Cracks in Opposition: Samajwadi, Trinamool MPs skip joint protest led by Congress in Parliament complex over Gautam Adani case

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

