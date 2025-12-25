Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 25, 2025 Strife-hit Bangladesh on Thursday witnessed the return of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman from London. Rehman landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, marking his homecoming after 17 years. He is accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman and their daughter, Zaima Rahman.

Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years of exile, lakhs turn out at Dhaka rally, Rahman says, "I have a plan," appeals for peace and safety for all.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, hits out at Congress, saying, "one family was eulogized for 70 years during Congress rule."

On Atal Jayanti, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Atal Canteen scheme, 100 Atal Canteens across Delhi will provide meals at Rs 5 per thali.

