Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 25, 2025

- Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years of exile, lakhs turn out at Dhaka rally, Rahman says, "I have a plan," appeals for peace and safety for all.
- PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, hits out at Congress, saying, "one family was eulogized for 70 years during Congress rule."
- On Atal Jayanti, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Atal Canteen scheme, 100 Atal Canteens across Delhi will provide meals at Rs 5 per thali.
