Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 2, 2022.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Campaign in UP’s Mainpuri, Rampur; Yogi says, 3 types of ‘Samajwaad’ in Mulayam’s family

In Rampur, Azam Khan asks crowd to chant “Police Ke Dandey Zindabad”

Modi’s 2nd roadshow in Ahmedabad, PM claims, bumper win in first round of voting

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News