Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 2, 2025 Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan’s health is "perfectly fine" but he is being subjected to "mental torture in solitary confinement", his sister Dr Uzma Khan said on Tuesday after meeting him at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Three week long suspense ends, sister Uzma Khanum meets Imran Khan in jail for 20 minutes, says, ‘he’s very angry, undergoing mental torture.

‘Sanchar Saathi app on smart phones is not mandatory, it’s optional’, clarifies Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, says, ‘if you want, you can activate, if you don’t want, you can delete it'.

Parliament logjam continues, Govt agrees to debate on ‘electoral reforms’ on December 9, Debate on Vande Mataram on Dec 8.

