Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 2, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Three week long suspense ends, sister Uzma Khanum meets Imran Khan in jail for 20 minutes, says, ‘he’s very angry, undergoing mental torture.
- ‘Sanchar Saathi app on smart phones is not mandatory, it’s optional’, clarifies Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, says, ‘if you want, you can activate, if you don’t want, you can delete it'.
- Parliament logjam continues, Govt agrees to debate on ‘electoral reforms’ on December 9, Debate on Vande Mataram on Dec 8.
