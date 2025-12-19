Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 19, 2025 Tension gripped Bangladesh on Friday after the death of prominent July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi triggered protests, violence and vandalism in various parts of the country.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Arson, mayhem in Bangladesh by Islamic radicals after death of student leader, 1 Hindu youth lynched, 2 newspaper offices torched.

Muslims congregated at spot where suspended TMC MLA had laid foundation for Babri mosque in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Samajwadi MP R K Chaudhary says, cremation of bodies by Hindus causing air pollution, BJP leaders hit back.

