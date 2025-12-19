Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 19, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Arson, mayhem in Bangladesh by Islamic radicals after death of student leader, 1 Hindu youth lynched, 2 newspaper offices torched.
- Muslims congregated at spot where suspended TMC MLA had laid foundation for Babri mosque in Murshidabad, West Bengal.
- Samajwadi MP R K Chaudhary says, cremation of bodies by Hindus causing air pollution, BJP leaders hit back.
