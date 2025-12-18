Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 18, 2025 The Vikas Nagar police in Lucknow have foiled a major cyber fraud attempt after acting on a crucial internal alert. The timely intervention led to the rescue of a 75-year-old widow who had fallen prey to a "digital arrest" scam, saving her from losing almost Rs 1.5 crore of her hard-earned savings.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: How a PNB branch manager foiled cyber fraud gang from scamming Rs 1.5 crore from an elderly lady in Lucknow.

Lok Sabha passes VB-G RAM G bill to replace MNREGA amidst uproar, Opposition MPs tear copies of bill.

Thousands of Islamic fundamentalists tried to attack the Assistant Indian High Commissions in Rajshahi and Khulna in Bangladesh, India closes down visa centres.

